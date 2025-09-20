Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) traded down 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 122,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 32,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Acceleware Trading Down 11.1%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$9.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Acceleware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.