Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading Down 22.5% – Here’s Why

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 22.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 4,005,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,766% from the average daily volume of 214,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of C$52.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18.

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

