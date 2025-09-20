Lantz Financial LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after buying an additional 344,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $328.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.02. The company has a market cap of $538.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $328.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

