Lantz Financial LLC Sells 33 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Truist Financial downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $472.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $447.18 and its 200 day moving average is $459.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

