Lantz Financial LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF $TEQI

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC owned 1.25% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

TEQI stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $330.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.88. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $44.10.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.