COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2832 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,282.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th.
COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $9.90.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
