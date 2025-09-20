Lantz Financial LLC Buys 14,857 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 354,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 779.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 665,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,758,000 after acquiring an additional 589,606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,091,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,965,000 after buying an additional 480,773 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,053.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 422,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 402,506 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,393.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,610,000 after acquiring an additional 355,583 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,279,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 314,791 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

