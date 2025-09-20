SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK Shares Acquired by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJNK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,679,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124,456 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 255.2% in the second quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 316,693 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 266,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 109,037 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, ADG Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 506.7% in the first quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,612 shares during the last quarter.

SJNK opened at $25.61 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

