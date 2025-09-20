National Australia Bank Limited (NABPJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share on Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 107.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
