iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Position Boosted by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $332.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $332.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

