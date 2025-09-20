Lantz Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,871 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Fastenal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 195,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in Fastenal by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fastenal by 23.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,459,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,705,000 after acquiring an additional 473,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $47.58 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.