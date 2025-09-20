Veralto Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:VLTO)

Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Veralto has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veralto to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Veralto stock opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. Veralto's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

