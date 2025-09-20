Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 141.40 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Judges Scientific had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 17.56%.
Judges Scientific Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of LON:JDG opened at GBX 6,320 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. Judges Scientific has a 12 month low of GBX 5,715 and a 12 month high of £103.50. The company has a market cap of £420.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,098.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,585.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,220.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider David Cicurel acquired 6 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,188 per share, with a total value of £371.28. Also, insider Ian Wilcock bought 6 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,188 per share, for a total transaction of £371.28. Insiders have bought 548 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,776 in the last ninety days. 10.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on JDG
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005.
The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Judges Scientific
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 09/15 – 09/19
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.