Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 141.40 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Judges Scientific had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

Judges Scientific Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of LON:JDG opened at GBX 6,320 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. Judges Scientific has a 12 month low of GBX 5,715 and a 12 month high of £103.50. The company has a market cap of £420.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,098.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,585.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,220.36.

In other news, insider David Cicurel acquired 6 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,188 per share, with a total value of £371.28. Also, insider Ian Wilcock bought 6 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,188 per share, for a total transaction of £371.28. Insiders have bought 548 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,776 in the last ninety days. 10.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JDG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 price objective on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Judges Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,900.

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

