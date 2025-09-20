Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells $3,836,605.48 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.38, for a total value of $3,836,605.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 345,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,641,026.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Mark David Brazeal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 17th, Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38.
- On Monday, June 23rd, Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00.
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $344.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.33.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
