Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells $3,836,605.48 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.38, for a total value of $3,836,605.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 345,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,641,026.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark David Brazeal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Wednesday, September 17th, Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38.

On Monday, June 23rd, Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $344.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.33.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.