Insider Selling: Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 10,464 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total value of $2,974,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,358,621.50. This represents a 19.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Geller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $3,141,875.10.

Zscaler stock opened at $294.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,089.89 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research cut Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $801,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

