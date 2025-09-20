Skillcast Group (LON:SKL) Releases Earnings Results

Skillcast Group (LON:SKL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.64 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Skillcast Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

Skillcast Group Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of SKL stock opened at GBX 61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.46. The stock has a market cap of £54.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,762.28 and a beta of 0.26. Skillcast Group has a 52-week low of GBX 33.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 61.80.

Skillcast Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Skillcast Group plc provides staff compliance training services in the United Kingdom, Malta, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers compliance declarations, surveys, and compliance registers; bespoke e-learning solutions; Learning Management System, an managed software-as-a-service that enables companies to build and deliver digital training content; Policy Hub, an online tool that provides corporate policy management solutions; Training 360, an offline tracking and learning solution; Events Management System for managing online and face-to-face corporate training events; SMCR 360, a suite of compliance tools to centralize, integrate, and automate senior managers and certification regime process; and Regtech tools to manage various compliance needs.

