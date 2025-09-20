Skillcast Group (LON:SKL) Releases Earnings Results

Skillcast Group (LON:SKL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.64 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Skillcast Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.90%.
Skillcast Group Stock Up 7.6%
Shares of SKL stock opened at GBX 61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.46. The stock has a market cap of £54.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,762.28 and a beta of 0.26. Skillcast Group has a 52-week low of GBX 33.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 61.80.
Skillcast Group Company Profile
