Petards Group (LON:PEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Petards Group (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Petards Group had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a negative net margin of 17.77%.
Petards Group Stock Performance
LON PEG opened at GBX 8.84 on Friday. Petards Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £5.37 million, a PE ratio of -462.83 and a beta of 0.81.
About Petards Group
