Petards Group (LON:PEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Petards Group (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Petards Group had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a negative net margin of 17.77%.

Petards Group Stock Performance

LON PEG opened at GBX 8.84 on Friday. Petards Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £5.37 million, a PE ratio of -462.83 and a beta of 0.81.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

