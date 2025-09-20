Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Issues Earnings Results

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.26), Zacks reports.

Heartflow Stock Performance

HTFL opened at $32.88 on Friday. Heartflow has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTFL. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartflow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Heartflow Company Profile

We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.

