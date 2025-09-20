Celtic (LON:CCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celtic (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 35.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Celtic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 14.28%.
Celtic Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of LON:CCP opened at GBX 168 on Friday. Celtic has a 52-week low of GBX 139.97 and a 52-week high of GBX 200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.53 million, a PE ratio of 950.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Celtic Company Profile
