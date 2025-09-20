LongView Wealth Management Trims Stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

LongView Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,982 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9,737.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 762.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CGSD stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.0948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

