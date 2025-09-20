Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV Position Trimmed by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 389,979 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23,884.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,937 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,394,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,646,000 after acquiring an additional 47,357 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,380,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,654,000 after acquiring an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,020,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $70.81 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

