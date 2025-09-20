Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 465.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

VPL opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $90.03. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

