LongView Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $103.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.82. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

