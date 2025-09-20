LongView Wealth Management Sells 15,956 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

LongView Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

