Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Sold by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. P E Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 1,518,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,157,000 after buying an additional 87,161 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1092 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

