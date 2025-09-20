Diversified Trust Co Trims Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after buying an additional 878,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,756,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.06.

Shares of CB opened at $274.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

