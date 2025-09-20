Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,283 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $70,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,373 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,438,000 after buying an additional 2,651,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 24.5%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

