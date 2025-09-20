Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cencora were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 106.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,475 shares of company stock worth $19,080,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of COR opened at $290.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

