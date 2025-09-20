Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New $260,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 362.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 55.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Read Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.