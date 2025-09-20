Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 18,200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Mills were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

General Mills Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $50.41 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

