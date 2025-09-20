IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $180.36 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $180,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.70.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $426.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.28, a PEG ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

