Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

