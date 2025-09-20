3,369 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,367,000 after acquiring an additional 387,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.58. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

