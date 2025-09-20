Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Stock Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,462,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,286,000 after acquiring an additional 604,120 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Airbnb by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,402,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,979,000 after acquiring an additional 106,135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,924,000 after buying an additional 1,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price objective on Airbnb and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.19.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $127.04 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.01. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $30,611,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 236,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,613,505.65. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,680,505.46. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,673,726 shares of company stock worth $217,218,153. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

