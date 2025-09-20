Newmont Corporation $NEM Position Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont by 315.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Newmont by 122.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.10 to $77.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.31.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $154,923.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,205.91. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,133.76. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

