YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 377 Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,893 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $741.17 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $741.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.