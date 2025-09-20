Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

