LongView Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $37.36.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

