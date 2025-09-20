Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Purchased by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,494 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.