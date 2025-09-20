Antero Resources Corporation $AR Stake Trimmed by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,761,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price target on Antero Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.63. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

