Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 ING Group, N.V. $ING

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ING Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,062,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Group by 197.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,667,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,926 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ING Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,250,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,274,000 after acquiring an additional 869,281 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ING Group by 1,434.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 378,693 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. ING Group, N.V. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ING Group had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4002 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. ING Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

