Reviewing Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG) and Universal (NYSE:UVV)

Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG – Get Free Report) and Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer goods companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Universal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Cigarettes International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Universal 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given Electronic Cigarettes International Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Electronic Cigarettes International Group is more favorable than Universal.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal $2.95 billion 0.47 $95.05 million $4.11 13.45

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Universal”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Universal has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Universal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Universal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A Universal 3.51% 8.46% 4.10%

Summary

Universal beats Electronic Cigarettes International Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Cigarettes International Group

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of vaping products and electronic cigarettes. Its brand portfolio include VAPESTICK, FIN, Victory, GreenStix, VIP, E-CIG, and Pro Vapor. The company was founded by Marc Hardgrove on May 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About Universal

(Get Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The company contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, natural wrapped cigars and cigarillos, smokeless, and pipe tobacco products. It also provides value-added services, including blending, chemical, and physical testing of tobacco; service cutting for various manufacturers; manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco; just-in-time inventory management services; electronic nicotine delivery systems; and smoke testing services for customers. In addition, the company offers testing services for crop protection agents and tobacco constituents in seed, leaf, and finished products, including e-cigarette liquids and vapors; and analytical services that include chemical compound testing in finished tobacco products and mainstream smoke. Further, it provides a various value-added manufacturing processes to produce specialty vegetable and fruit-based ingredients, as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for human and pet food markets; and recycles waste materials from tobacco production. Universal Corporation was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

