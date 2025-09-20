Financial Contrast: BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

BGSF has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BGSF and comScore”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGSF $272.50 million 0.30 -$3.34 million ($0.58) -12.41 comScore $356.05 million 0.09 -$60.25 million ($17.45) -0.37

BGSF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore. BGSF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than comScore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BGSF and comScore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGSF 0 1 1 1 3.00 comScore 0 0 0 0 0.00

BGSF presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given BGSF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BGSF is more favorable than comScore.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of BGSF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of BGSF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BGSF and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGSF -2.81% -9.06% -4.84% comScore -19.80% -1,124.27% -14.92%

Summary

BGSF beats comScore on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, management services, and other IT workforce solutions. This segment also offers finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. It serves its products to fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting companies. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF, Inc. in February 2021. BGSF, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TVNational that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TVLocal allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

