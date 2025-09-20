MSP Recovery (MSPR) and Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSP Recovery and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $18.25 million -$360.50 million -0.01 MSP Recovery Competitors $427.46 million -$62.32 million 1.14

MSP Recovery’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. MSP Recovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.44, meaning that its share price is 344% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery’s rivals have a beta of -3.16, meaning that their average share price is 416% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MSP Recovery and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -4,375.62% -326.80% -61.32% MSP Recovery Competitors -211.80% -80.23% -18.81%

Summary

MSP Recovery rivals beat MSP Recovery on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C. Quesada, and Diana Diaz on July 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

