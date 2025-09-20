Janet Rolle Sells 23,907 Shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Stock

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) Director Janet Rolle sold 23,907 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $47,814.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 110,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,426. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of BZFD stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.43 million. BuzzFeed had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. BuzzFeed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth $36,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZFD has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of BuzzFeed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BuzzFeed currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Featured Stories

