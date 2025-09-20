Tai Thornock Sells 1,100 Shares of Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) CAO Tai Thornock sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $28,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,343.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Finance of America Companies stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $283.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in Finance of America Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,202,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after buying an additional 120,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Finance of America Companies by 209.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 58,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Finance of America Companies by 66.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 54,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Finance of America Companies by 681.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Finance of America Companies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 32,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

