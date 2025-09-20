Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor Sells 844 Shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor sold 844 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $32,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,489.50. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 26th, Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor sold 366 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $10,661.58.
IBEX Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $544.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.77.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on IBEX from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
