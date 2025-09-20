Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor Sells 844 Shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor sold 844 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $32,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,489.50. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor sold 366 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $10,661.58.

IBEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $544.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IBEX by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 225,380 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at $3,591,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 312.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 105,997 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter worth $2,279,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on IBEX from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

