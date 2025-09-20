John Bookmyer Purchases 2,000 Shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) Director John Bookmyer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WSBC opened at $32.27 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. WesBanco had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,413,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,793,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,663,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,456,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 640,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 172,276 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

