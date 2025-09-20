EON Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) Director Purchases $38,000.00 in Stock

EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Sr Salvucci, Sr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,929,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,065.98. This trade represents a 5.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EON Resources Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of EONR stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. EON Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.35.

Get EON Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of EON Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EON Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Institutional Trading of EON Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EON Resources stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

EON Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EON Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. It holds a 100% working interest in the property that consists of 343 wells producing oil and gas, as well as 207 injection wells covering an area of approximately 13,700 contiguous acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EON Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EON Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.