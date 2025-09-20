Dennis Lyle Higgs Sells 5,000 Shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 228,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,157.09. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 2,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $34,300.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $126,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 7,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $98,400.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 2,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $30,500.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 20,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $235,800.00.

On Monday, August 18th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $146,850.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $145,500.00.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 5.4%

Energy Fuels stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 143.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up –51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

UUUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 27.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 27.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

